Italy-Malta-Cyprus-Greece: “We have the heaviest burden on migrants. NGOs not in line with international law”

‘Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, as countries of first entry into Europe, through the central and eastern Mediterranean route, find themselves bearing the heaviest burden of managing migratory flows in the Mediterranean, in full compliance of all international obligations and EU standards ”. This is what the Ministers of the Interior of Italy, Malta and Cyprus and the Minister of Migration and Asylum of Greece affirm in a joint statement, who, addressing the European Commission and the Presidency, deem ” urgent and necessary a serious discussion on how better coordinate operations in the Mediterranean ”.

” We have always strongly supported the need to develop a new European policy on migration and asylum, truly inspired by the principles of solidarity and responsibility, and which is equally shared among all Member States ”, they add.

Migrants, Italy-Malta-Cyprus-Greece: “The modus operandi of ships not in line with the international legal framework”

” On 10 June – they specify – we approved a Political Declaration establishing a temporary and voluntary relocation mechanism, despite the fact that the Med 5 countries supported a mandatory relocation scheme. Unfortunately, the number of relocation commitments made by participating Member States represents only a very small fraction of the actual number of irregular arrivals that we have received so far this year. Furthermore, to date, the mechanism has proved slow in achieving its stated objective of alleviating the burden that all of us, as frontline Member States, are constantly exposed to, as only a small number of relocations have been so far. carried out ”.

” All this is regrettable and disappointing, especially in this moment in which our countries have to face more and more frequently a migratory pressure that is putting a strain on our asylum and reception system – underline the Ministers of the Interior of Italy. , Malta and Cyprus and the Minister of Migration and Asylum of Greece – Pending an agreement on a burden-sharing mechanism that is effective, fair and permanent, we cannot subscribe to the idea that the countries of first entry are the the only possible European landing points for illegal immigrants, especially when this happens in an uncoordinated way on the basis of a choice made by private ships, which act in total autonomy from the competent state authorities ”.

” We reiterate our position on the fact that the modus operandi of these private vessels is not in line with the spirit of the international legal framework on search and rescue operations, which should be respected – the ministers added – Every state must effectively exercise jurisdiction and control over ships flying its flag. While fully respecting the competences of coastal states in accordance with international law, we believe that a serious discussion on how to better coordinate these operations in the Mediterranean is urgently needed, including ensuring that all such private vessels comply with relevant international conventions and other applicable rules, and that all flag States assume their responsibilities in accordance with their international obligations. We ask the European Commission and the Presidency to take the necessary measures to initiate this discussion ”.

