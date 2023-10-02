Defend Europe’s external borders – his mantra – but also protect the government, which he feels is under attack inside and outside national borders. While diplomats are working on the Rome-Berlin route to seek a solution to the impasse on the European Pact for Migration and Asylum, Giorgia Meloni launches a harsh attack on the judges on social media, saying she is “shocked” by the sentence with which the Court of Catania did not validate the detention of three refugees hosted in the center of Pozzallo, disregarding the Cutro decree and calling into question the entire system.

The government works hard to “counter mass illegal immigration. We do it seriously at every level”, but “everything becomes much more difficult if in the meantime other states work in the diametrically opposite direction, and if even a piece of Italy does everything possible to encourage illegal immigration“. And here’s the thrust at the judiciary. “I’m not just talking about the ideological left and the circuit that has its own rich interests in hospitality – writes Meloni -. I was stunned by the sentence of the judge of Catania, who with incredible motivations”, writes the Prime Minister, recalling a passage of the act which refers to the physical characteristics of the migrant, “sets an illegal immigrant free by “lashing out” against the measures of a democratically elected government. It’s not the first time this has happened and unfortunately it won’t be the last.” head of the Interior Ministry, Matteo Piantedosi, says he is ready to appeal the sentence: “From reading the act we are convinced that we have reasons to support.”

Controversy over the Catania judge

The “piece of Italy” that is fighting against the government this time has a name and surname: judge Iolanda Apostolico, ‘guilty’ of not having validated the arrest of three Tunisians guests of the Pozzallo centre, inaugurated only last Monday. By return post from the prime minister, he thinks about it Matteo Salvini to make matters worse: “The League will demand an account of the behavior of the Sicilian judge in Parliament – warns the leader of the Northern League – because the courts are sacred and cannot be transformed into offices of the left”: “those with a clear conscience cannot be intimidated And it is in this spirit that we will carry out the justice reform, with separation of careers and civil liability for magistrates who make mistakes.”

Oppositions arise, with Elly Schlein that doesn’t stay and watch. “Giorgia Meloni stop fueling the institutional conflict that is damaging the country – she also writes on social media – Stop looking for an enemy a day to hide your responsibilities”.

The leader of the Dem group in the Chamber is even harsher, Francesco Boccia: Meloni’s words “demonstrate an intolerance for the impartiality of the judicial power and the confirmation of how much this right has no respect for the Constitution which in fact they want to change. This is the antechamber of subversion”. Even the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conteinvites the prime minister to do away with “imaginary enemies, victimization of conspiracies and phantom incoming technical governments. From migrants to the high cost of living, Meloni should roll up his sleeves and find solutions, if he is capable” because “so far he has failed”.

Anm

But it is not only politics that is asking the Prime Minister to make amends for a clash with the robes which already has a precedent behind it: last July, the Delmastro and Santanché cases rocked the government’s waters, a note passed to agencies such as ‘anonymous sources’ who pointed the finger at “politicized” fringes of the judiciary, accused of having decided to “oppose” the government. The National Association of Magistrates returns to ask for “respect”, and to put an end to a “misleading, false representation that hurts the institutions even before the magistrates”, the president of the ANM tells Adnkronos Giuseppe Santalucia.

But the barrier now appears to be broken, and her party is taking the side of the prime minister by pointing the finger at the judge who signed the sentence. For Sarah Kelanyimmigration manager of FdI, “it is very serious that those who judged the case” have “manifested political beliefs against Salvini and in favor of the NGOs’ immigrationist policies on social media, which were then closed like clockwork”: “we will ask for clarification to understand whether the limits set by the Constitutional Charter have been exceeded”, he announces. Fdi stands together with its leader but is not alone. The anti-judiciary controversy spreads like wildfire to the entire majority: even Forza Italia, through the mouths of Giorgio Mulé, goes on the attack, speaking of “politicized robes”, with “regurgitations of a war that they would always like to keep alive”. While in the evening Salvini escalates the issue: “Why do you go against the Italians in order to go against the government? Even a judge, if he makes a mistake, has to pay like all ordinary mortals”.

Possible bilateral with Scholz in Granada

And while the toghe-government clash ‘cannibalizes’ the attention of the media, “contacts to find a solution” continue between the diplomacies of Rome and Berlin to the tug of war over German funding for NGOs, another long-standing chapter in the migrant dossier, also referred to in the post published this morning by Meloni in the passage in which the prime minister points the finger at states that “work in the diametrically opposite direction” to the efforts of the Italy to “counter mass illegal immigration”.

After the letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the phone call between the two, the hypothesis of a bilateral ‘clarifier’ now appears on the table, when, on Thursday and Friday, both will be in Granada for the EPC meeting and the informal European Council. If the two see each other, much will depend on the outcome of the ongoing contacts, explain Italian diplomatic sources while specifying that between the two countries “there is no ongoing crisis: even with France people wrote about a crisis and then about idyllic relations , it’s neither one nor the other.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s companion, Andrea Giambruno, tries to put an end to the controversy that has seen him as protagonist in recent days, guilty of having spoken of the “transhumance” of migrants from Africa to Europe. A gaffe that the people of the web did not forgive the journalist, targeting him with memes and teasing. “During Friday’s episode of ‘Diario del giorno’ dedicated to the complex phenomenon of illegal immigration – said Giambruno, apologizing to his Rete4 audience -, I used a decidedly inappropriate term. I apologize, to these people, to the public and with the company”. “Thousands of words are used during a live broadcast and it can happen to anyone, humanly, to make mistakes, but the accusations of racism – the host remarked – are light years away from my ideas and my history”.