There is a hypothesis of compromise on the issue of migrants. The meeting point between the positions of Italy and Germanyin the EU context, could be represented by the text drawn up by the Spanish presidency to allow an agreement on the Council’s negotiating position on the regulation on migratory crises which will be on the table of the ambassadors of the EU member countries in Coreper 2 today in Brussels.

The text is a mediation between the positions of Germany and those of Italy, which disagree on the role of NGOs active in the Central Mediterranean and on the treatment of minors. An agreement is possible, given that the topic was put on the agenda yesterday (generally a good sign), but it is not yet entirely certain. A first source takes it for granted. A second EU diplomatic source is cautious: “They are discussing it this morning in Coreper”, he simply says. A third European diplomatic source is optimistic: normally, he recalls, the presidency of the EU Council puts a text on the table when “he thinks there is an agreement”, but the draft of the negotiating position only reached the delegations during the night, “so let’s see if it holds up,” he concludes.

Lampedusa, new landings

Meanwhile, four landings of migrants occurred during the night on the island of Lampedusa. A total of 254 people arrived. In the first landing, 98 migrants were rescued, in the second 59, in the third 43 and, finally, in the fourth, 54 migrants. They have all been transferred to the island’s hotspot, where there are currently 502 people. In the morning, the transfer of 180 people is expected with an IOM charter flight which will reach Rome Fiumicino.