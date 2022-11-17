Migrants, Piantedosi at the G7 of interior ministers: “Italy will not proceed alone”

In the context of the G7 of interior ministers, underway in Germany, the Italian minister Matteo Piantedosi had a meeting with his German counterpart Nancy Faeser; a conversation between partners in which Italy has confirmed its intention to abide by EU rules, without proceeding alone, on migrants, and Germany has reaffirmed once again that it wants to keep faith with the solidarity mechanism.

Both ministers then underlined that returns must be more efficient, as well as closer cooperation with African countries: “Full convergence for common initiatives in order to govern migratory flows” reads a tweet from the Interior Ministry. In the meantime, the Caltanissetta police operation “Open sea” led to the provision of prison for 12 people and house arrest for another six. The organizers, intercepted, said that in the event of problems with the boats, the smugglers could “get rid of the migrants on the high seas”.

Migrants, convergence between Italy and Germany at the G7. Expected “rapid times for a European plan”

The spokesman of the EU Commission, Eric Mamermeanwhile, explained that “the action plan on migrants will be proposed in time for the next Home Affairs Council”, scheduled for December 8th. However, the Czech presidency of the European Union has meanwhile convened a Extraordinary Home Affairs Council the November 25thduring which ministers will address precisely the current situation in all migratory routes.

Migrants: blitz Caltanissetta, investigating judge: “Smugglers also from France, entrepreneurial organization”

Contacts with active groups in various parts of Sicily but also in EU and African countries An “extremely broad and structured” association which carried out its activity “in an entrepreneurial manner” and which could boast “multiple contacts” with similar active groups ” not only in various parts of Sicily, but also in other European countries (don’t forget the repeated arrivals of smugglers from France) and Africa”.

This was written by the investigating judge of Caltanissetta, David Salvucci, in the order with which he ordered 18 precautionary measures (12 in prison and 6 under house arrest) against as many suspects accused of criminal association aimed at aiding and abetting illegal immigration. The investigations by the Caltanissetta State Police have shed light on a traffic of migrants along the Tunisia-Sicily axis. The boats of the smugglers would have left from the port of Gela or from the coasts of Agrigento to reach Tunisia and immediately return with the ‘load’ of migrants. A turnover that for the organization could even reach 70 thousand euros for each trip.

The transnational association relied on foreign criminal groups in case of need for “subjects to be assigned to carry out specific tasks (smugglers in fact) or material goods necessary for the organization of travel and temporarily unavailable internally”. “The constant connection with twin associations willing to make up for the temporary difficulties and shortcomings of the association for which we are proceeding – reads the ordinance – means that the survival of the latter is, in fact, never linked to the fate of the individual associates, not even when they are in a top position, since, with external support, the criminal activity can in any case be effectively continued”.

