It is a diplomatic crisis between Rome and Paris on the Ocean Viking, with the French who have passed from words to deeds. After days of tensions and accusations with migrants in the middle of the sea without a port in which to disembark, the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin this morning he broke the impasse by announcing that the ship will be welcomed tomorrow in Toulon but heavily attacking Italy.

‘Italy has been very inhumane’ and ‘the Italian authorities have proved unprofessional’ with respect to the migrant emergency, ‘not dangerous people’, said the French interior minister. “There will be consequences”, he added announcing the dispatch of “500 French policemen to the Italian border to better control our borders”.

France will “exceptionally” welcome the Ocean Viking ship of the NGO Sos Mediterranee with 234 migrants on board, after being rejected by Italy, announced the French Minister of the Interior. A third of the passengers will be “relocated” to France, he added, denouncing the “incomprehensible choice” of Italy. Faced with this “unacceptable behavior”, France has suspended the reception of 3,500 refugees currently in Italy.

The minister announced his intention not to proceed with the planned relocation of refugees from Italy by 2023 and urged the other countries participating in the mechanism to do the same, in the context of the crisis opened by the Ocean Viking affair. “France suspends all redistributions of 3,500 refugees for the benefit of Italy and calls on all the other participants in the European mechanism, especially Germany, to do the same,” said Darmanin.

Who also announced discussions at the European level: “France will organize in the coming days, with the European Commission, and with Germany, a meeting that will define – in full respect of international law – a framework that will allow us to draw the consequences of this attitude. Italian, to better regulate rescue actions at sea by NGO ships in the Mediterranean ”.

“Incomprehensible” and “disproportionate” is the position taken by Paris, was the response of Rome, which held the point. Counterattacking. Italy has welcomed tens of thousands of migrants, just a few hundreds of them, among others ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Piantedosi, with the latter in particular who denounced a European solidarity that was only “heralded”. Earlier in the day, while the Ocean Viking was sailing near the coasts of Corsica (and Paris started the humanitarian evacuation of 4 of the 234 refugees on board), Darmanin explained that the ship of the NGO Sos Mediterranee will only be received in France “in exceptionally, at the request of the President of the Republic, and taking into account the 15 days of waiting at sea that the Italian authorities made passengers suffer “. To then deplore “Italy’s choice not to consider itself as a responsible European state”.

On November 16 at 11.45 am Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi will hold urgent information on the situation of migrant ships in the Chamber.