Italy-France tension on migrants, the EU intervenes. “We cannot allow two member states to clash in public and create another mega crisis on migrants,” European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas told Politco.Eu, explaining that the EU commission is calling for an extraordinary summit. of the ministers of the interior to discuss the crisis and consider the next steps of an action plan. The extraordinary meeting, to be held before the planned December Interior Council, should be convened by the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating European presidency.

The extraordinary meeting of the Interior will address the clash on migrants between Rome and Paris. And on this occasion the commission will try to bring forward “an action plan with concrete initiatives for the entire route (of the central Mediterranean) “, underlined Schinas, who is also responsible for migrants.

The Commission has no competence over international waters, Schinas recalled, but is thinking about how to act. “It will be something that will cover not only the solidarity aspect but the whole route (of the central Mediterranean)”, he says, adding that it will also deal with the “departures” aspect from the North African coast. According to the European Commissioner, better needs to be done with regard to aid for cooperation with the countries of origin and transit of migrants.

Finally, Schinas criticizes the lack of agreement on the Migration pact proposed by the Commission, also referring to Italy. “Some of the member states that want our intervention in the current crisis are the ones blocking progress on the pact … but you can’t have both,” she says, confirming that she is referring to Italy.

France

” Italy has been very inhumane ” and ” the Italian authorities have proved unprofessional ” with respect to the migrant emergency, ” not dangerous people ”. Thus the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, following the Ocean Viking affair. “There will be consequences”, he added announcing the dispatch of “500 French policemen to the Italian border to better control our borders”.

Minister Darmanin’s words follow what he declared a few hours earlier with the communication that Paris would adopt “measures to strengthen controls at the internal borders with Italy”.

France will “exceptionally” welcome the Ocean Viking ship of the NGO Sos Mediterranee with 234 migrants on board, after being rejected by Italy, announced the French Minister of the Interior. A third of the passengers will be “relocated” to France, he added, denouncing Italy’s “incomprehensible choice”. Faced with this “unacceptable behavior”, France has suspended the reception of 3,500 refugees currently in Italy.

Melons

“French reaction on the case of migrants? When you use the word ‘retaliation’ something doesn’t workI was struck by the aggressive reaction of the French government, incomprehensible and unjustified. “So Giorgia Meloni, in a press conference at Palazzo Chigi, on the tensions with France over the Ocean Viking affair.

“The Ocean Viking ship docking in France today is the first ship of an NGO docking in France, with 234 migrants”, a story that “generated a very harsh reaction against Italy which in one year brought in 90 thousand migrants , given that all the NGOs have arrived in Italy “said the premier.

Is France asking to isolate Italy? “I want to hope that this does not happen, it would not be intelligent for the condition in which Europe finds itself – remarked Meloni – The European role must have its own standing. We are in the midst of a war, we have enormous challenges to face. Frankly not I believe that the EU will decide to do particularly dramatic things towards Italy just because out of 90 thousand people, 200 have landed elsewhere “. “Europe could also decide to tackle this matter by isolating Italy, but I believe it would be better to isolate the smugglers” said the premier. She and she observed: “Italy’s request for isolation betrays a European dynamic that is curious to me”, since we are talking about Europe “of solidarity and sharing”. For Meloni “we need to find a synthesis. I found very strong tones for the question itself”.

Meloni then announced that “there will certainly be new measures” on the issue of migrants.

“There has been a breakdown in trust because there was a unilateral decision that endangers human lives “, underlined the French secretary of state in charge of Europe Laurence Boone, in an interview with France Info.” The treaties apply beyond the life of a government ” he added. “Since we decided to dock the boat in France, we turned to our European partners, signatories of the European Solidarity Mechanism defined to avoid this kind of situation. There was a breakdown of this mechanism, the ship should have docked at the nearest port and after all the checks, this newly inaugurated relocation system would have been triggered “, explained the minister.