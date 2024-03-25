Migrants, the Italy-Albania pact. The “revolving door” system and its dangers

The question of migrants remains a topic very dear to the government Melons. The majority's goal is to land as few people as possible on our coasts. Hence the double agreement, the first with the Tunisia at European level, 105 million to President Saied for border control. This is perhaps explained – reports Milena Gabanelli's Dataroom on Il Corriere della Sera – drastic drop in landings. In 2022 105,131 arrivals, in 2023 157,651, and as of March 20, 2024 there are 8,629 just under half compared to the same period of the previous year. But our government's plan is to divert landings from Italy to Albaniawith which an agreement was signed on 6 November 2023 Protocol to build two structures at our expense: one for disembarkation procedures and identification in the port of Shengjin, the other, on an area of ​​77 thousand m2 in Gjadër, where the migrants will stay in “state of detention” on the model Cprawaiting approval of the asylum application or expulsion order.

“The time limit of permanence of the individual migrant – reports Gabanelli's Dataroom in Il Corriere – can never be greater than strictly necessary time to carry out the procedures for ascertaining the requirements for entry and residence in Italy and, in the cases foreseen, the repatriation procedures”. It means that every month 3,000 migrants leave the Albanian centers and they return to Italy, and to each other 1,000 obtained the right to asylumthe others 2,000 are to be repatriated. This is where the revolving door gets stuck. Since these operations require an agreement with the country of origin, on average every month we repatriate 400 of them. The story is always the same: 18 months have passed Migrants who were unable to be expelled must be brought back Italy and on the loose. Total cost for this deal Italy-Albania all at our expense: in five years: 653.5 million euros.