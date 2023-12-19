Criticism of the Italy-Albania agreement on migrants: 900 million euros committed

It's a monstrous figure, moreover 900 million eurosthe one that the Meloni government he committed for the next five years to the crazy idea of send a few tens of thousands of migrants to Albania rescued by Italian military ships in international waters, far from our coasts. He brings it back'the Republic'.

The mystery of the real financial burdens of the bill to ratify the Italy-Albania protocol, approved two weeks ago by the council of ministers without indicating any precise figure […]was revealed Monday afternoon when the President of the Republic Mattarella authorized the presentation of the bill to the Chambers. Obviously after the stamp from the Ministry of Economy.

It is impossible to say what the actual costs will be. But here are the figures that reveal how much the Meloni government is ready to pay for the hypothetical deterrent effect of an agreement that […] it will certainly not help to relieve Italy of the burden of reception nor to increase repatriations by who knows how much which, despite the 10% increase in 2023, remain stuck below the threshold of 5,000 per year.

The numbers, therefore: 89 million euros in 2024 And 480 million for the next four years. To which must be added another 40 million for the construction of the structures (the hotspot in Shengjin and the repatriation center in Gjader, in the interior), 8.5 million for technological equipment and another 30 million for various charges.

And i 16.5 million to be paid immediately to Albania. And then all the expenses for the planned hiring in the roles of the judiciary and officials of the Ministry of Justice and Interior, doctors and healthcare personnel (which together will cost almost 45 million). AND another 260 for service allowances of all the law enforcement personnel who will be engaged in a whirlwind back and forth between Italy and Albania.

In short, a great ballet of figures, much more than the 2-300 million euros that the Interior and Foreign Ministers had mentioned, Matteo Piantedosi And Antonio Tajani. […] The prime minister […] he goes straight on his way, crossing his fingers hoping that the Constitutional Court does not reject the agreement with Edi Rama, currently blocked by the opposition's appeal. But Foreign Minister Tajani, when asked with which other countries similar agreements are in the pipeline, cuts it short: “For now, no other options are foreseen.”

