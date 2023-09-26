The Ministry of the Interior is authorized to avail itself of the assistance of the logistical activities of the Coast Guard





The government intervenes to try to resolve the minor emergency migrants. The executive has decided that there will only be the announced crackdown which reverses the burden of proof of minors, stipulating that from now on it will be the children who have to prove that they are under 18 years of age. But also the welcome together with adults of teenagers between 16 and 18 years old. It is the way to try to solve the big problem of the saturation of the structures intended to accommodate the over 21,000 migrant minors who arrived alone in Italy.

This is what the text of the draft decree provides safety which will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval tomorrow. Therefore, in the event that there are no places in the dedicated structures, children between 16 and 18 years old can be accommodated in the adult centers even if in a separate pavilion. And, given that the system for the reception of minors in Italy is totally saturated, the government evidently thinks of solving the problem instead of expanding the places for minors as the mayors had requested.

Expulsion is also expected for i Boys that they had to declare an age which later turns out to be false.

The provision also finds another rule announced some time ago: the one that facilitates the expulsion of considered migrants socially dangerous, even if asylum seekers or even with a long-term residence permit. Or, again, if subject to prevention measures or criminal proceedings. Now it will be enough to be considered socially dangerous to be expelled by order of the prefect.

“In order to ensure adequate levels of reception” in the hotspots”, in the event of significant and close arrivals of migrants in the national territory coming from the Mediterranean sea routes”, the Ministry of the Interior is authorized to avail itself of the assistance of the logistical activities of the Coast Guard. Thus the draft of the new migrant decree which will be examined by the Council of Ministers tomorrow. From 2024 to 2028, the recruitment of 100 volunteers into the Corps for each year is authorized

To strengthen the control and safety devices in the main Italian railway stations, the contingent of Armed Forces personnel of Operation Safe Roads is increased from 1 October to 31 December 2023 by further 400 units. Thus the draft of the new migrant decree which will be examined by the Council of Ministers tomorrow. A total expenditure of 2.8 million euros is authorized for the implementation of the measure.

Subscribe to the newsletter

