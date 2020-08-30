Migrants from Nigeria, who were admitted to a military hospital in Rome due to infection with the coronavirus, attacked medical personnel and tried to escape from the clinic. Reported by RIA News with reference to local media.

Defense Ministry officials said that two women and a man first demanded to be discharged from the hospital, but after refusing they decided to force their way through. During the scuffle with violent patients, both Italian doctors and the military were injured. The arisen conflict was resolved by the carabinieri who arrived at the scene. It is noted that during the fight, the migrants not only punched, but also bit.

Journalists also report that the discharge of another patient, a 16-year-old Bengali, who tested negative for coronavirus, became the reason for the indignation of the Nigerians.

Earlier, a resident of the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, Henan province, attacked a doctor and wounded him because the doctor was unable to cure impotence. A patient named Yin sought help from 55-year-old urology professor Meng Qingjin due to a number of sexual problems, including erectile dysfunction and low sperm production. Yin went to the hospital and pretended to see a doctor. He attacked Jingjin and inflicted 12 stab wounds on his face, arm and neck.