A spokesman for the Italian Ministry of Defense said that migrants from Nigeria, who were placed in a military hospital in Rome due to infection with the coronavirus, attacked and bit medical workers. Lenta.ru…

According to the available information, after the discharge of the 16-year-old Bengali, who tested negative, two women and a man demanded to be discharged.

Having been refused, they decided to force their way through. It is noted that during the scuffle with violent patients, both Italian doctors and the military were injured. The conflict was settled by the carabinieri who arrived at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that almost two hundred migrants escaped from the reception and accommodation center for refugees in Sicily.

It is noted that a total of 184 people left the institution intended for quarantine, of which 125 were caught by law enforcement agencies. At the same time, all the remaining fugitives had previously passed a negative test for coronavirus infection.