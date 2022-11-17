After three weeks waiting for a safe port, some 230 migrants rescued in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea disembarked in France, after Italy’s refusal to receive them. They were found adrift by the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship off the coast of Libya. This confirms the restrictive policy that the Government of Giorgia Meloni promised for the migration issue, far from complying with the obligations dictated by international law for the safe reception of migrants.

