The head of the Investigative Committee Bastrykin announced the sending of 10 thousand migrants to the Northern Military District zone

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin said that more than 30 thousand migrants who received Russian passports have been registered with the military in the country. According to him, of these, 10 thousand of the so-called new Russians were sent to the special military operation zone (SVO).

Bastrykin also called for foreigners to be registered for military service at the same time they acquire Russian citizenship. He stated this at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

We are asked: why are they needed there? Comrades, dig trenches and build fortifications. This requires really good, working hands. Today they are joining the ranks of our rear units. Alexander BastrykinChairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia

Bastrykin previously proposed depriving migrants of their citizenship for refusing to participate in the SVO

The head of the Investigative Committee previously proposed depriving the citizenship of migrants who refuse to participate in the Investigative Committee.

“If you are not ready, as a citizen of Russia, to fulfill your military duty, you must make a decision to deprive such a person of citizenship,” Bastrykin said.

Alexander Bastrykin Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Kremlin Pool

Dozens of migrants were caught and sent to military registration and enlistment offices in Russian regions

Earlier in the Chelyabinsk region, dozens of migrants were given summonses to the military registration and enlistment office along with driver’s licenses. It was noted that it was possible to find foreigners who received Russian citizenship, but did not register with the military, during a joint raid by employees of the military registration and enlistment office and the State Traffic Inspectorate.

In Rostov-on-Don, such Russian citizens were searched for in nightclubs and hostels. It was reported that 35 people were caught there. All of them were sent to military commissariats, and 22 migrants were brought to administrative responsibility.

In Voronezh, dozens of migrants were detained at the construction site of the Fakel stadium. Footage was shown of workers moving in a line, who were forced to put their hands on the shoulders of the one in front. They were accompanied by police and several men in camouflage. It was noted that earlier at the same construction site, 15 migrants were also given summonses.