EU Parliament President David Sassoli spoke with Pope Francis at a private audience about the situation of migrants in the Mediterranean.

Rome – EU Parliament President David Sassoli spoke with Pope Francis at a private audience about the situation of migrants in the Mediterranean. “A Europe that does not save people at sea and lets them die does not express humanity,” said the 65-year-old social democrat on Saturday after meeting with the head of the Catholic Church in front of journalists in the Vatican. The people had to be saved. But it is about thousands of people, not millions. “We have to show that issues such as reception and integration are very important,” the Italian continued.

In the aftermath of the audience, the Vatican did not disclose anything about the content of the conversation. Pope Francis recently called the Mediterranean Sea “Europe’s largest cemetery” in the traditional Angelus prayer.

From Libya or Tunisia, people in small rubber dinghies set off again and again towards Europe across the central Mediterranean. Some find themselves in distress, capsize and die, or are intercepted by the coast guard and taken back to countries where they are threatened with violence. According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 690 migrants have died in the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year. (dpa)