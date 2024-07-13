Ministry of Internal Affairs: 3 migrants in St. Petersburg were taken to the police after a conflict with shooting

Three migrants in St. Petersburg taken to police station after shooting incident reported RBC at the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“No participants in the conflict were found at the scene. There were no reports from hospitals about casualties,” the police said. Men born in 1990, 1995 and 2000 were detained and are being checked for involvement in the incident.

Earlier, on July 13, there were reports of shooting on Komendantsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg. According to local residents, two men fired machine guns and pistols at their opponents and then fled.