Starmer: “The Rwanda project was dead and buried before it even began”

Hard blow for Georgia Meloni that on immigration and the transfer abroad (to Albania) of those who disembark remains isolated. The new British Prime Minister Starmer cancels Sunak’s plan to take migrants to Rwanda with which he had built an axis with the Prime Minister.

“The Rwanda project was dead and buried before it even started.. It has never served as a deterrent. Look at the numbers of people who arrived in the first six months of this year alone, they are record figures. This is the problem we have inherited: it has never been a deterrent, on the contrary, because everyone, including the gangs that manage the traffic, had understood that the possibility of being sent to Rwanda it was less than 1%. I am not going to play games that do not serve as a deterrent,” said UK Prime Minister Starmer at a press conference after taking office.