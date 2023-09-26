Blitz against migrant trafficking in Germany today, 26 September 2023. German police have arrested five human traffickers, suspected of having smuggled a hundred Syrian citizens into Germany. The raids took place in five different states, Lower Saxony, North Rhine Westphalia, Hesse, the city-state of Bremen and Bavaria. The five traffickers are Syrian citizens: they asked their compatriots for between three thousand and seven thousand Euros to guarantee clandestine entry into the country.

