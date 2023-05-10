Wednesday May 10 The state of Florida passed a law promoted by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, which intends to establish a series of regulations and norms against irregular migrants.

The text, which will enter into force on July 1, has a series of rules and verifications that will seek to penalize those who have entered the state without the necessary documents.

In addition, stipulated penalties for those who help people in this situation. An example of this may be that, according to the document, those who transport undocumented people could be fined and even imprisoned.

A Border Patrol agent walks through a line of migrants. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

The new legislation states that who enter the state of Florida to undocumented or undocumented people They will face a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

It should be noted that this would make it a third degree felony to knowingly transport individuals who are in the region illegally.

Likewise, the new law would punish entry for tourism, family reunions or meetings, as long as the subjects do not have a permitted immigration status.

The ‘Title 42’ for immediate expulsion of immigrants in the US ends.

This Thursday, May 11, the validity of the criticized title 42 ends, the regulations for the immediate expulsion of migrants welcomed by then-president Donald Trump.

However, the immigration authorities will make use of Title 8, a regulation that has existed for decades and is known for its strict restrictions and for the sanctions that can be imposed.

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

