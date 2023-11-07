Migrants in Albania, Rama warns Meloni: “The non-repatriated return to you”

Migrants in Albania, the boomerang risk for the Meloni government. Here is what the agreement provides

The pact between Albania And Italy for the reception of migrants causes discussion. The agreement between Meloni and Rama provides for the reception by Tirana of 36 thousand people per year. But the details of this treaty still need to be defined. The Albanian president himself intervenes to clarify some points. “All – explains Rama to Il Fatto Quotidiano – will be your responsibility: the infrastructure, the reception, the transfer to the centre. We only make the land available.” And he adds that he didn’t ask for many clarifications on the protocol” because I didn’t want Italy to think we were obstructing“. He makes it known that Tirana will monitor the people, who “they must not be treated as debris“. And he adds: “This is a theoretical agreement, then it must be put into practice. And it won’t be easy: there’s a lot to do between saying and doing. Agreements with African countries are the most difficult thing”. Revealing that a joint team of jurists and the Ministries of the Interior and Defense has started working on the text signed yesterday. In which Albania will acquire “important know-how Also to target organized crime. Italy will take care of everything else and if it fails to do so repatriations, he will have to take them back“.

In Albania, – explains Repubblica – view the exclusion of women, children and vulnerable subjects, only adult men will be able to finish. The selection will be made on board. The detention must be ordered by an Italian police commissioner and motivated. And then confirmed by a judge within 48 hours. So yes there is a risk of other cases like that of Catania. The decision on the asylum request then falls to an Italian commission. Which must also listen to the applicant. Finally, there is the issue of administrative detention. The government has assured that the right to appeal will not be affected. Finally, if the person were to be released would be found in extra-European territory. What happens at that point? She should return to Italy in some way, according to what Rama said.

