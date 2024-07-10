Illegal immigration and illegal activities on the “click day” of the flow decree: the Guardia di Finanza of Salerno arrests 50 people under investigation

There Financial Police of Salerno performed over 50 precautionary custody measuresin prison and under house arrest, as well as a ban on practicing professional activity, against people under investigation in various capacities. In particular, the crimes contested to 47 individuals they are criminal associations aimed atclandestine immigration, recycling and use and Issuing invoices for non-existent transactions. While 7 other people are being investigated for violating the provisions against illegal immigration. The Carabinieri for the Protection of Labor and the Guardia di Finanza of Salerno have executed an arrest warrant against these suspects.

Both measures are connected to theillicit use of the so-called “click day” linked to the Flow Decree, in force since 2020 (i.e. requests for the entry into Italy of non-EU workers). The operation was carried out in early hours of this morningWednesday 10 July, by the Guardia di Finanza of Salerno, on behalf of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Salerno, and involved the provinces of Salerno, Naples, Caserta, Potenza, Matera, Cosenza, Sassari, L’Aquila and Pesaro-Urbino.

