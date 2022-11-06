144 migrants disembarked from the Humanity 1 ship, owned by the NGO ‘Sos Humanity’, which entered the port of Catania on Saturday evening. The NGO filed an appeal to the TAR of Rome against the government’s measures because they would violate “international and Italian law”. This was announced by the NGO in a press release.

Read also

GEO BARENTS – The migrants arrived on board the Geo Barents ship disembark in Catania. All migrants who were in emergency conditions (families, women and minors) and in precarious health conditions ascertained by the Maritime, Air and Border Health Office – Usmaf were brought down. A total of 357 migrants are involved, of which 56 are unaccompanied minors, 3 women and 41 family members. 215 migrants remained on the ship and were provided with hot meals.

They remain off the coast of Etna other ships. These are the German Rise Above, with 90 people on board, and the Norwegian Ocean Viking, 234 migrants on board.

HUMANITY APPEAL – “According to international law – underlines Mirka Schäfer, Advocacy Officer of Sos Humanity – a search and rescue operation ends with the disembarkation of the survivors in a safe place. It is illegal to allow only a select few survivors to disembark. the others outside national territorial waters constitutes a form of collective refoulement and therefore violates both the European Convention on Human Rights and the principle of non-refoulement of the Geneva Convention on refugees “.

On Saturday evening, the NGO underlines, “the organization’s rescue ship, Humanity 1, was ordered to enter the Sicilian port of Catania. 144 people previously rescued from an emergency at sea were authorized to go ashore. However, authorities refused to allow 35 of the 179 survivors aboard Humanity 1 to disembark. They also asked the captain to leave the port with the 35 survivors on board, which he refused to do on Sunday, citing maritime law “.

On November 4, after 13 days of waiting for a safe harbor and carrying 179 people on board, the rescue ship Humanity 1, reports the NGO, “received a decree signed by the interior ministers Matteo Piantedosi, of the Guido Crosetti defense. and of Infrastructures and Mobility Matteo Salvini. The decree prohibits Humanity 1 from staying in Italian territorial waters longer than ‘necessary for rescue operations and assistance to people in emergency conditions and in precarious health conditions’ “. Humanity 1, underlines the NGO, “has not been assigned a safe place for survivors, as required by international maritime law.

On the night of 5 to 6 November, 144 survivors aboard Humanity 1, reports the NGO, “were selected by the representatives of the Ministry of Health, among others, to be able to go ashore.” The selection took place in conditions arbitrary and inadequate, ‘reports Till Rummenhohl, Head of Operations. 36 of the survivors were classified by the authorities as’ healthy’ and had to remain on board. After being told they could not disembark, one of them lost consciousness. it collapsed and had to be picked up by an ambulance. Since then, 35 survivors remain aboard Humanity 1. ”

Appeal to the Lazio TAR but not only. The NGO Sos Humanity also announces that “it will launch an expedited procedure before the civil court of Catania to ensure that the right of applicants aboard Humanity 1 to urgently access a formal asylum procedure on the ground is guaranteed. Sos Humanity requires that all 35 survivors can immediately disembark from the ship “.

“I can’t leave the port of Catania, we have to find a solution here. It would be against the law to go away with the survivors, as my lawyer explained to me,” says Joachim Ebeling, commander of Humanity 1. “The shipwrecked people left on board – he adds – I am in a depressed and apathetic state, we are deeply concerned about their mental health. It is difficult to explain to them what is happening and it is something that I myself cannot understand because it is against the law “.