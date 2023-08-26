Migrants, total chaos in Trieste. Hundreds are sleeping on the street

“Hundreds of refugees on the ground, lying on makeshift beds. And then, a few meters away, the elegant city centre, overlooking the sea, full of bars, restaurants, shops and markets, film sets. Streets and squares crowded with Austrians, Germans and Hungarians” This is the situation experienced in Trieste, as told by Repubblica, which continues: “The migrants who sleep in Piazza Libertà, lying on the thermal blankets they receive in the humanitarian centers along the Balkan route , are the ones who find no space at the Silos. An abandoned port structure, which has become a ghost village of huts built among rubbish and excrement. But to have a place there you have to deal with the racketeering that dictates the law in the area. Many, therefore, choose to be outdoors: people that only human associations seem to care about”.

“At the end of the so-called Balkan route, a deliberately constructed humanitarian catastrophe is emerging, with a public irresponsibility that I have never seen in my life”. This is the cry of alarm launched at the press conference by Gianfranco Schiavone of ICS, the Italian Consortium of Solidarity, with other realities that deal with reception in the city. Schiavone explained that “since the end of May the State has no longer made transfers from Trieste to the rest of the national territory and that there are 500 abandoned people, with an increase in unaccompanied minors, families, vulnerable cases, sick people”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

