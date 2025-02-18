Migrants housed in Monterros

A group of refugees from Mali who were transferred to Monterroso (Lugo) at the end of the summer of 2024 are locked in the hotel where they remain housed in protest of the denial of their asylum requests. According to Europa Press, they began the confinement on Monday, after several negatives of the administration to give them asylum since November 2024. In autumn, another group of people from Mali and other countries were seen in a similar situation in Santiago de Compostela.

At that time, the Galego forum gives immigration -first entity to denounce the situation -already advanced that negative resolutions would continue because countries such as Senegal or Mauritania are not considered in war, so those affected would have to prove that they are pursued “specifically to them ”, something that they recognize” very difficult. ”

The Government Delegation in Galicia points out that the NGO that has dealt with the reception and procedures with this group of migrants, in contact with the central government, will listen to its demands and try to find a solution.

According to the Galego forum gives immigration, they have the right to resort once the negative asylum resolution arrives, but they must abandon the site in which they are welcomed within 15 days.

The application has two phases: a first manifestation and a second manifestation that consists of a petition interview. After this, they receive a sheet with photography that serves as documentation and indicates a date from which they can work, in addition to another date to renew the application.

The forum indicated in autumn Europa Press that throughout this period are in a regular situation in Spain and can work (also with the request denied first). Finally, before or after renewal, more or less within six months, resolutions arrive. For people who are rescued in the sea, the deadlines usually go somewhat faster, since they make the application as soon as Spanish territory steps. The process lengthens, however, with whom they come from Latin American countries.