Migration returned to the center of political debate in the United States in an election year. While the Democratic government discourages migrants from traveling to the country, the future of two measures to prevent their arrival is being debated in court: “Stay in Mexico” and Title 42.

In front of the Supreme Court of the United States a group of defenders of the DD. H H. protested in rejection of the arguments that, in the highest court, were presented against the elimination of the immigration policy known as ‘Stay in Mexico’. A hard-line program, established during the Trump administration, which establishes that asylum seekers must wait for a response to their requests in Mexican territory. Prosecutors in Texas and Missouri oppose repealing it, a plan of the administration of President Joe Biden.

The fact coincides with the decision to eliminate the controversial Title 42, another rule of the previous Republican Government and which would end on May 23. But conservative leaders are seeking to stop the project and a federal judge has temporarily blocked it.

Given the difficulties, the Biden Government asked Mexico for support to avoid a massive arrival of people at its southern border. Both fences coincide when there are six months to go before the mid-term elections in the United States.

+ And the migration data of the week: 3,000 people died trying to cross the sea to Europe in 2021.