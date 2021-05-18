The economic crisis caused by Covid-19 leaves thousands of people in poverty around the world. Many lost their jobs and could not continue to pay rent, so the only option was to live on the street. Migrants and refugees swell those lists of the homeless.

Fatou and her family came from the Ivory Coast to France in search of a different life, far from war, persecution and lack of opportunities. However, the pandemic crossed their path and has complicated their stay in the European country.

They are part of a group of immigrants and refugees who have nowhere to sleep and hope to rest for at least one night.

Fatou managed to be received by a “supportive host”, a French woman who decided to open the doors of her house to help homeless migrants.

“All the people who welcome them into their homes are citizens, volunteers, who do not receive money. That is why we do not want to occupy the place of the State, we are here because we have no other option, otherwise these people would be on the street,” he says. Kerill Theurillat, coordinator of Utopia 56 Paris, an organization that supports immigrants and refugees in vulnerable conditions.

Opération de police en cours à Grande-Synthe: 22nd expulsion from a camp of exiled people sur la commune in 2021. Between 400 and 500 people who surrender in Angleterre, you will not be able to miss the most. Violent politics, inutile et dangereuse. pic.twitter.com/hH7qM28YDj – Utopia 56 (@ Utopia_56) May 18, 2021



In Paris the situation is critical. At least 300 migrants took the stadium in District 11 and gathered in the Plaza de la República, waiting for help. They succeeded, at least temporarily. The authorities transferred them to shelters.

Those left homeless … in New York

Under a bridge in Queens lives a group of Hispanics without documents. They sleep in tents because they have no way to pay rent.

Some worked in restaurants or in construction, but the pandemic affected their employers and they were laid off. Now they try to survive thanks to recycling. “15 were construction workers and the rest were delivery men or worked in the hotel industry, that is, they were washing dishes or were cooks,” says Yessenia Benítez, a volunteer Social Worker who guides immigrants in search of refuge.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, unemployment figures among Hispanics in the United States doubled in one year.

In Latin America, a study carried out by UN agencies and the IACHR revealed that nearly 40% of Venezuelan migrants and refugees were evicted during the pandemic and 38% are at risk of losing their home in the host country.