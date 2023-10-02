The policies implemented by the governments of the United States and Canada to control the entry of migrants and asylum seekers into their countries do not end up stopping arrivals or crossings through irregular steps. In Texas, buoys set by Greg Abbott in part of the Rio Grande are surrounded by those seeking to cross north; and the restrictions on land crossings in Canada did not prevent entry by air, so asylum applications increased.

