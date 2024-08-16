Ciudad Juarez.- The Second Copa América Migrante in Ciudad Juárez was held yesterday Thursday at the 20 de Noviembre Stadium, with the participation of migrants from Guatemala, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico.

The event started at 9:30 in the morning, with the parade of the teams from the different countries, who carried their flag and shirts from their place of origin, reported the director of Human Rights of the Municipality, Santiago González Reyes.

“Juarez is a great home for everyone. This is the second time this event has been held. Here, migrants have a place with respect and order. We hope that everyone achieves the dreams they are seeking and while that happens, we will work for the well-being of people on the move,” said the official.

“The goal is for people on the move to have dignified activities such as sports. It is a tournament that was organized by the Municipal Government,” he said.

For her part, Ana Laura Rodela, director of the Leona Vicario Migrant Integration Center, thanked the Municipality of Juárez and the head of Human Rights, Santiago González, who was the one who devised this dynamic to integrate migrants into sports and recreational activities and thereby dignify their transit through the city.

He also thanked the head of the Municipal Sports Institute, Juan Escalante, for the facilities he provided to carry out the Second Copa América Migrante.

He said that last year the Enrique “Kiki Romero” shelter won the championship with the Venezuelan team, which competed against Honduras.