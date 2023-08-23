Political problem not exactly negligible for the municipal councils (including civic ones) supported by centre-right forces

In terms of managing the migratory phenomenon, the Meloni Government has shown not only that it does not keep its electoral promises (there was even talk, without knowing public international law, of a “naval blockade”), but that it unloaded on Regions and local territorial authorities the accommodation of migrants where the so-called “SAI” (ex SPRAR) system of integrated reception (decree/law n. 130/2020 converted, with amendments, into law n. 173/2020), which sees an important role of the “third sector” and which is financed by the National Fund for asylum policies and services, is no longer able to manage the huge number of arrivals with the consequence of having to directly influence the municipal administrations on which the burden of find functional structures to welcome these people with dignity.

Even the Prefectures/Territorial Offices of the Government they are making requests to Federalberghi to find locations to confirm a situation that is now out of control. For example, the Veneto Region hosts 06% of the national total of migrants and new arrivals are putting the regional system in serious difficulty.

Expulsions are costly and difficult, even if the Executive has shown that it is unable to use the conventional rules which, while safeguarding the duty of sea rescue and the right to political asylum, preclude entry into the territory of the State of ships and/or boats carrying persons not in possession of the requisites for regular stay in Italy, since, in this case, an offensive passage takes place (art. 19, paragraph 2, of the Montego Bay Convention of 1982 of whose ratification by Italy has been authorized with the ordinary law of the State n. 689/1994), the growing problem of unaccompanied minors (in just two days landed 2000 under the age of 18), calls for deserted reception ( as denounced by the ANCI), the cost node of the renovations of schools, buildings, gyms for the reception: these are just some symptoms of an unsustainable and ungovernable management with the instruments in force.

Subscribe to the newsletter

