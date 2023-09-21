Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, presenting “the priorities of the next Italian presidency at the G7”. Meloni “underlined the need for a greater and coordinated commitment in favor of Africa, highlighting the possibility that crises on the continent could become opportunities for growth”. Guterres “fully shared the Italian approach towards Africa and expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Italian Presidency of the G7”, as announced by Palazzo Chigi.

The general secretary also “expressed his appreciation for the significant contribution provided by Italy to the Organization in all sectors of activity and also recalled the Food Systems Summit in Rome, defining it as a great success. Another theme at the center of the conversation is artificial intelligence and development prospects, which guarantee the centrality of man. Both have agreed to work together on this point”.