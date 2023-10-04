“I have only one open front on immigration, it is the front with human traffickers“. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this in an interview with Sky tg24, as part of the ‘Sky 20 years’ celebrations. “We did not fight slavery centuries ago to see it return in the third millennium in new forms. And the work I am carrying out is a determined work of managing migratory flows which means stopping illegal migration and managing legal migration.”

“At a European level it seems to me that very important progress has been made, in terms of reading” on the migration emergency front. “I have the impression that Italy had not posed the question with determination in the past. I come from the summit of Southern European countries, I come from a visit by the President of the European Commission von der Leyen to Lampedusa. It seems to me that clear words are used “.

Saied’s words

Tunisian President Kais Saied’s no to “handouts” EU funds? “I think Saied was addressing his public opinion, after which Saied says nothing of what Italy also supports: the relationship with African countries must change”, putting an end to “a paternalistic approach, as if we were superior, which is not the right way to deal with the issue.”

The way, for Meloni, is to work “with respect, as equals, and with a strategic partnership, we cannot ask: ‘we pay you to stop migrants’. The point is whether we are able to start a 360-degree cooperation , serious”, based on “growth that benefits everyone”. No to a “top-down” approach, says Saied and I agree.

Reforms

The reforms “are all important because they all come together”. On the timing “I would like to include an initial application of the tax reform in the budget law and immediately after the budget law bring the constitutional reform”. “Autonomy and justice reform” are also “important”, he points out, and “I would like next year to be the year in which we put them all in the pipeline”.

Pnrr

“The investments we make with the Pnrr will bring a benefit tomorrow, but today they are an investment, they are a cost. So you cannot, I don’t want to say, make me pay, but you cannot fail to consider the effort that is being made, because they are strategies that we did together.”

Government

“I will have made several mistakes, because those who make mistakes, the more you do the more you can make mistakes – says the Prime Minister -. I think this must be evaluated in the end because I have given myself strategies, I have made choices and then the effectiveness those downstream strategies will have to be evaluated, but I believe they should be evaluated in the long term.” “In terms of the simplest things – he reasons – I certainly could have communicated more personally about the choices I make, why I make them, in the end it is the advantage that those who make their choices in conscience have, not having to hide anything. Maybe about the communication I could have been more present, perhaps sometimes you have to respond less to provocations, which are designed to make you waste your time, but they are small things. The strategy must be evaluated downstream but I rule out not having made any mistakes, I wouldn’t be human. I I decided to do, to put my face on difficult things, I’m not a person who hides, I’m not a person who when the topic is difficult says ‘you go’. I’m going, and clearly it can go well and it can go less well, also because it doesn’t depend solely on you and you take responsibility for it because this is the job of politics.”

Mes

“The government’s position is still the same: I have not changed my mind on the issue of the ESM. But, regardless of what one thinks about the merits of the instrument, I think that whoever today proposes to open this debate is not doing the Italy in any case, whether you are for or against. Trivially, because it makes no sense to discuss an instrument if you don’t know the framework within which that instrument fits.” “I’ll give an easy example: the ESM recalls the parameters of the old Stability Pact. Now, if they returned for us it would objectively be a problem, for us and for the vast majority of European countries, almost all of them in essence – he added -. It is it is clear that not taking these two elements into consideration is a short-sighted way, the usual ideological approach with which we evaluate the tools with which we sometimes face this debate in Italy”. “I have not changed my mind on the instrument but regardless of this, I am always a person who looks at things pragmatically – he continued -, I think that this debate should be opened following a debate that we are having, particularly on the topic of governance, without the which becomes impossible to even think about an instrument that fits into this dynamic and that must be considered in this dynamic”.

Ukraine

“With regard to aid” in Kiev “we have always been at Ukraine’s side and that is what we will continue to do compatibly with the requests that arrive and with the need not to lose our defense or compromise our security. The Ministry of Defense is working on it” .

Togas

“I am a right-wing person. Those who are right-wing like me have respect for the servants of the State, respect for the separation of powers, respect for the institutions of the Republic” says Meloni. “As far as I’m concerned, there is no open front with the judiciary, but that doesn’t stop me from saying that if a sentence is incomprehensible, it is incomprehensible.”