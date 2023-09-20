“I will not allow Italy to become the refugee camp of Europe”. The Prime Minister said it Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of a ceremony in Columbus Circus, New York, answering questions on the topic of migrants. The Prime Minister laid a wreath of flowers in the presence of some representatives of the Columbus Citizens Foundacion and other Italian American associations. “Italy cannot solve the problem alone,” she added, “what needs to be done is to stop the traffickers.”

“For me it is important that the memorandum with Tunisia continues, beyond the usual attempts of the European left to undermine a very delicate, long and tiring job and of often not having the courage to do it openly, it continues to be the more sensible solution. after which the commission said that, in their opinion, the memorandum is a model to be used also with other nations and I agree”, he said in reference to the agreement with Tunis. “We need to push forward the memorandum, implement it and get the resources, after which I think the scheme should be used for all the countries of North Africa.”

“I intend to bring up the topic of migration forcefully, it will be a significant part of my speech at the United Nations. I think that an organization like the UN, which was fundamental in defeating slavery, cannot allow the return of that barbarism in other forms and I intend to say this clearly”, said Meloni.

“WE DON’T HAVE THE MAGIC WAND, THE PROBLEM CAN’T BE SOLVED IN ITALY”

On migrants “we continue to bring the rules that we deem necessary, to ask supranational organizations to do their part, if we had the magic wand we would have already used it. But I am optimistic about the fact that it will take the time it takes but in the end we will prevail. The immigration situation is difficult, it is nothing new. What has happened in the last few hours is a Libyan problem that we had kept under control”, but now in Libya “there has been a flood and there is a difficult situation.”

“I think we can implement the role of all international bodies to address a problem that is not just Italy’s and that Italy cannot solve alone. First point: if anyone thinks, even in Europe, that the problem can be solved in Italy they are making a mistake. I will not allow Italy to become the refugee camp of Europe. Second point, even if there were people in government with an immigrationist vision, like the one before, the problem cannot be solved in Italy. The problem can be solved by declaring war on traffickers and intervening in Africawith a helpful and non-predatory approach”.

“UN CAN PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE”

On the issue of migrants, “I believe that the role that the United Nations can play is also an important role in raising awareness, that is, making people understand that it is not an ideological question, that the problem exists and that the big problems can be addressed. I think that the role that the United Nations can play in the management of hotspots in Libya, to evaluate asylum requests and to distinguish once and for all the issue of refugees which has been instrumentally superimposed on that of economic migrants, can be something that certainly has its own usefulness: it would not be decisive, but important. To do this we need the collaboration of African governments, that is what we need to work on”, he said again.

For the Prime Minister “the UN is fundamental in allowing, without ideological approaches, greater attention from everyone and not being used by mixing things that don’t go together”.

“As long as we in Europe pretend to discuss how we distribute people – he responds to reporters regarding Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki’s criticisms of the Von der Leyen plan – we won’t get to the bottom of it, because no one can think, faced with these flows, of passing the problem on to another. You talk about Poland but France has blocked the borders, Germany has said it won’t resettle, Austria has said it will carry out more checks at Brenner.”

“All European nations are behaving like this and this is the reason why the only serious way to address the issue is for us all to work together on the defense of external borders, which is the proposal that Italy has been making since there it is this government, because it first made the proposal to redistribute them – he reiterated -. Clearly the other nations have difficulties with relocation but that is not what I am asking for: what I am asking for is to stop the illegal departures. The immigration pact and asylum is a previous issue”, the president of the European Commission “mentioned it but it is part of the package: von der Leyen knows that it is not my priority”.

MELONI-ERDOGAN: MIGRANTS, UKRAINE AND FOOD SECURITY

The Prime Minister had a bilateral conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan, on the sidelines of the work of the UN General Assembly. The meeting took place at the Turkish Representation at the United Nations. “With Erdogan I also spoke about migrants, about the role that Mediterranean countries play. In the case of Turkey it is a doubly important role because it concerns both the Mediterranean route and the Balkan route”, said Meloni in the press point at Columbus Circus.

“Turkey has given signs of attention with visas, but I believe that more can be done and I also believe that on the Mediterranean front, and in particular on Libya, the work that the government has done has brought results, because the bulk of the our flows come from Tunisia. today we risk having a further escalation and Turkey’s role could be important”, remarked Meloni again.

“We also talked about the agreement on Ukrainian wheat”. Turkey is “at the forefront on this issue: it is carrying out useful work and we must all collaborate to unblock the wheat issue, which especially impacts Africa”.

On the other hand, he added, it is necessary “to pay attention to the negotiations that are carried out, because we cannot allow those who blackmail poor countries, using the raw material that feeds human beings, to have an advantage because of this: it is a matter to handle delicately”. Italy is “in the front row, because we are the first to see the results of what is happening in Africa”.

With Erdogan, as announced by Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister had “a long and cordial meeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The conversation covered topics of common interest, starting from the war in Ukraine. President Erdogan also reported on the recent meeting with Putin and on the Black Sea Grain Initiative”. During the bilateral meeting “the commitment to strengthen collaboration with African nations on the issue of food security was also discussed. The leaders also agreed on the importance of tackling the issue of migration in the Mediterranean with determination, fighting human traffickers It was then agreed to strengthen relations also in the economic and commercial field”.

