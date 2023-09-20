“I will not allow Italy to become the refugee camp of Europe”. Giorgia Meloni says this forcefully, on the eve of the speech that will mark her debut at the United Nations General Assembly, the ‘first’ of a female Italian Prime Minister in the imposing gold and blue room of the UN Palace. It is there that Meloni will raise one of the issues that is closest to her heart, a thorn in the side of her government: the migrant emergency, a wave that does not stop and which has actually gained more force with the flood in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco.

Meloni attends the opening of the Unga, then reaches Columbus Circle to lay a wreath of flowers under the statue of Christopher Columbus, a stone’s throw from Central Park. In the morning he sees the presidents of Kenya, Guinea and Senegal, in the afternoon he meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The migrant dossier is at the top of the list of priorities, certainly the one on which it focuses the most, convinced that it can also move something in New York, after having led the president of the Commission Ursula von Der Leyen to Lampedusa last Sunday, obtaining a commitment of Europe in 10 points. Cut down by Mateusz Morawiecki, his ally in the Conservative group: “A disastrous plan”, the Polish prime minister said bluntly, promising battle.

Italy “cannot be left alone” and will put forward its own proposal. Meloni says he trusts in the United Nations because “an organization that was fundamental in helping to defeat slavery cannot allow that barbarity to return in other forms.” The game can only be won together. Despite the thrilling and constantly growing numbers of landings, the Prime Minister says she is confident: “If we had a magic wand we would have solved the problem. We don’t have it. It will take time, but I am convinced that we will make it.”