“I will not allow Italy to become the refugee camp of Europe”. Giorgia Meloni says this forcefully, on the eve of the speech that will mark her debut at the United Nations General Assembly, the ‘first’ of a female Italian Prime Minister in the imposing gold and blue room of the UN Palace. It is there that Meloni will raise one of the issues that is closest to her heart, a thorn in the side of her government: the migrant emergency, a wave that does not stop and which has actually gained more force with the flood in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco.

Meloni attends the opening of the Unga, then reaches Columbus Circle to lay a wreath of flowers under the statue of Christopher Columbus, a stone’s throw from Central Park. In the morning he sees the presidents of Kenya, Guinea and Senegal, in the afternoon he meets Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The migrant dossier is at the top of the list of priorities, certainly the one on which it focuses the most, convinced that it can also move something in New York, after having led the president of the Commission Ursula von Der Leyen to Lampedusa last Sunday, obtaining a commitment of Europe in 10 points. Cut down by Mateusz Morawiecki, his ally in the Conservative group: “A disastrous plan”, the Polish prime minister said bluntly, promising battle.

For the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani the tone was “election campaign”, while Meloni, pressed by reporters during the press point in the shadow of the statue of Columbus, carefully avoided the clash: “Morawiecki’s criticisms referred to the immigration pact and asylum: if that is the issue, I agree, in the sense that the issue is not that of relocation but how to stop illegal departures”. Because “the immigration and asylum pact is a previous issue”, the president of the European Commission “mentioned it but it is part of the package: von der Leyen knows that it is not my priority”.

Then the prime minister takes a pebble out of her shoe and reproaches the reporters, ‘guilty’ of shining the spotlight on her allies in Europe while forgetting everyone else: “You talk about Poland but France has blocked the borders, Germany has said it won’t relocate , Austria said it would carry out more checks at Brenner. All European nations are behaving like this and this is the reason why the only serious way to address the issue is for us all to work together on the defense of external borders.”

Italy “cannot be left alone” and will put forward its own proposal. Meloni says he trusts in the United Nations because “an organization that was fundamental in helping to defeat slavery cannot allow that barbarity to return in other forms.” The game can only be won together. Despite the thrilling and constantly growing numbers of landings, the Prime Minister says she is confident: “If we had a magic wand we would have solved the problem. We don’t have it. It will take time, but I am convinced that we will make it.”

Yet the road appears very steep between Europe which appears divided, the stranded Tunisian memorandum, the reluctance of the allies on the Von der Leyen plan and the United Nations agenda focused on the crisis in Ukraine despite the cry of pain rising from the Mediterranean. This may be why Meloni, leaving Columbus Circus, utters words that almost sound like a warning. From the allies, he says, he has received “a lot of attention and awareness, a lot of solidarity” in recent days. The problem is understanding when and to what extent that solidarity will also become concrete facts” because “this is what interests me now”.