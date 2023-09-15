Migrants, the Hon. Dino Giarrusso ad Business: “We need to eliminate the Dublin Accords. Von der Leyen and the right lied”

Collapsing hotspots and a lot of confusion: two key concepts to describe the current migrant emergency. Hundreds, thousands of people who land on our coasts every day in desperate conditions; a “problem” that the government is facing. Or at least he is trying, given that even within the majority there seems to be not only some small tension, as demonstrated by the recent ad declarations Affaritaliani.it of the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa.

But even in the European Union the issue is far from peaceful: in fact, there is no common policy on immigration that can help individual states, and therefore Italy, to deal with the emergency.

Affaritaliani.it he addressed the issue with former 5s MEP Dino Giarrussowho since his election in Brussels has made the voice of the many migrants his own to ask for a solution.

Giarrusso, it is clear that the European Union is floundering on the migrant issue. Do you have a solution?

Since I was elected, I have been fighting for Europe to make a civilized choice, abolishing the Dublin Agreements and collectively assuming responsibility in terms of immigration.

We need to address the entire phenomenon, costs and men: we employ enormous resources including police officers, carabinieri, port authorities, doctors, forensic police, army men… and all these forces are not enough to manage a numerically frightening phenomenon. This is why assigning this task to just one country, as was chosen in Dublin, is pure madness. If all the forces of all the other countries were there for Italy, the expenditure would be sustainable, first of all, and then Europe could concretely address the phenomenon in a useful and collegial way. Now it is physically impossible, because it is delegated to the country of first landing.

There is a lot of talk about “naval blockade” and “redistribution”. What’s wrong with that?

Talking about a naval blockade was a real mockery of the voters, but even talking about redistribution is very limiting. These people who arrive in Lampedusa don’t even want to stay in Italy. Lampedusa and Sicily are the gateway to Europe, not to Italy.

In the EU there is great hypocrisy, and great ignorance in Italy too, on the real issue. Migrant relocation is just the tip of the iceberg; there is a lot of work that must be done first, and for which Italy cannot be left alone. From the first day of my European mandate I have been fighting for this thing: we also voted for von der Leyen because she promised to cancel the Dublin agreements in her inaugural speech. Ours was not a blind trust. In your speech on Tuesday in Strasbourg you spoke about the green deal, about the economy but not about immigration. Because she knows she hasn’t done enough, if anything. The incredible thing is, then, that the right uses immigration for electoral campaigns, but then it doesn’t know how to manage anything and has never actually opposed the Dublin agreements, which it signed!

Deputy Prime Minister Salvini has invoked the help of the navy, what do you think?

The navy is always an Italian resource. Italian cities such as Syracuse, Agrigento, Catania, today have a shortage of police personnel, because the policemen, to whom my most sincere thanks go, are busy in the various hotspots and in reception operations. So I think that the navy is certainly a possible help, but that it is not enough. If it were accompanied by those of other countries, under European coordination, it would be different.

However, he will not deny that the real problem, upstream, lies in human trafficking…

This is another problem, which concerns relations with the State of origin. For example, an agreement with Tunisia was glorified when Tunisia is not a democratic state, it makes people die in the desert. There is certainly a business of being human: and maintaining these wrong rules favors business.

Remaining in Italy, the immigration emergency is certainly an issue on which the majority is divided

A few years ago Salvini had accused the then Conte government of being a government complicit with criminals, because in Lamepedusa there were 800 people, but now that he is in government there are almost 8000, ten times more!

Now that Salvini is in government, he should use the same words towards himself and Giorgia Meloni’s government, or not? It is clear that this situation creates enormous tensions within the majority, because they lied to the Italians. And when the lies emerged, narrating all the distance between gossip and reality, they got nervous, playing blame game among themselves, to the detriment of the Italians.

What interests me is that they made fun of all the voters, raising the specter of the immigrant, saying that with them there would have been fewer landings: instead there are more of them, they are inadequate in Italy and helpless in Europe, where sometimes I feel like I’m fighting Dublin alone.

Today, however, an EU delegation arrived in Lampedusa to understand how to help and what steps to take. A first hint of a Europe that exists?

I really hope so, but like everything the discussion must pass in Parliament. On Tuesday, for about the tenth time, I spoke to reiterate the need for the cancellation of the Dublin agreements. And on Wednesday, UN Secretary General Guterres reiterated the same concept: one country is not enough.

If the EU, after four years of being there screaming, has woken up, I can only be happy. But I would like to see the facts.

