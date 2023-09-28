That of migrants is an “enormous challenge”. “For people, even for the authorities in Italy, the situation is really difficult.” This was recognized by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who made explicit reference to Lampedusa in the joint press conference in Berlin with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“The common Europe begins at the external borders therefore we will not leave certain or individual states alone”, added Baerbock, recalling that “it is part of the DNA of the EU and of its success that we find ourselves discussing together to work on European solutions in the best possible way ways”.

For Minister Tajani it was “a cordial and frank meeting”. Both “we are convinced that European action is needed to address the phenomenon of migration”. “Italy and Germany are allied countries that work together on many fronts internationally,” he said.