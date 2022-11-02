“We asked the Italian government to help quickly“to the migrants rescued from the ship ‘Humanity 1’. This is the response of the Berlin government through the German embassy to RaiTre’s transmission ‘The horse and the tower’, regarding” the Italian government’s note verbale “.

“The federal government responded in writing to the Italian government’s note verbale, setting out its interpretation of the law – reads the note – For the federal government, civil organizations involved in rescuing migrants make an important contribution to saving lives in the Mediterranean . Saving people in danger of life is the most important thing. According to information provided by Sos Humanity on the German-flagged ship ‘Humanity 1’, currently there are 104 unaccompanied minors. Many of them need medical attention. We asked the Italian government to help quickly “.

There Farnesina, in agreement with the Ministry of the Interior, informs that it has sent in writing, with an official note, to the embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany the request for a complete picture of the situation on board the ‘Humanity 1’ in view of taking any decisions. In particular, a note reads, it was requested to know as soon as possible detailed information on the people on board the ship, on the marine areas in which the ship operated, if there are vulnerable people on board and if it has already been advanced request for international protection. On the Italian side, of course, the situation on board this and the other ships will continue to be monitored and any emergency assistance may be provided.

THE SITUATION ON BOARD THE SHIP – ‘Humanity 1’ has returned to ask for a landing port for the 179 migrants rescued between 22 and 24 October in three different operations in international waters: “A flu-like infection is spreading on board, causing high fever to some people. All Covid tests were negative. The health situation on board is worsening “. The psychological conditions of the survivors are also worrying. “In the countries of origin, during the voyage to Libya and at sea, some survivors witnessed the death of their travel companions or suffered extreme violence,” says Luca, a mental health specialist. In fact, some of the survivors on board told the rescuers of the German NGO that they had seen drowning the night before the rescue of family and friends, who fell into the water from the overloaded dinghy.

“Most of the minors on board show critical psychological conditions and clear consequences of the traumatic events they experienced,” they explain. Eleven, until 31 October, the requests for a safe port of disembarkation sent to the Maltese and Italian authorities. All unanswered. “It is unacceptable and contrary to international law to leave survivors stranded at sea for over a week and prolong their suffering – says Mirka Schäfer, Advocacy Officer of SOS Humanity -. The Humanity 1 held all relevant authorities, including coordination centers. of the rescues in Italy and Malta, duly informed on all phases of the three search and rescue operations. However, the authorities have not provided us with information, nor coordinated or assigned a safe place “.