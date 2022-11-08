Germany had promised to welcome 3,500 migrants, it is stuck at 74

The question migrants continues to be at the center of the political agenda of the Meloni government. After the selective landings for the two ships Ong arrive at Cataniathe green light has arrived for another boat with 179 people on board, they will all be able to get off at the port of Reggio Calabria. It should also be noted that another ship with a large load of migrants, still awaiting official communications from the Interior Ministry. The government German – reads the Corriere della Sera – does not change position and keeps the point on the story of the refugees still stuck in the port of Catania or off the Sicilian coast: it is not enough to have disembarked the sick and more fragile from Humanity 1 and Geo Barents, the others must also leave the two ships and the others still offshore. Sources from the Federal Ministry of the Interior tell Corriere that only in this way will it be possible then trigger the relocation planned from the Malta Agreement of last June 22, the voluntary solidarity mechanism under which the Germany she had pledged to welcome up to 3500 migrants.

Germany’s position vis-à-vis Italy is extremely tough. THE migrants at sea – explains the German government and the Corriere reports it – must be saved: “It is our moral and legal duty to prevent them from drowning.” For this reason, the civilian rescue operations conducted by NGO ships in the Mediterranean “Not must in any way be hindered“. It follows that all people rescued must be able to disembark and be adequately assisted in the ports of the European countries involved. A first transfer to the federal territory of 74 asylum seekers it has already been completed in October. But without the premise of the disembarkation of all the refugees, it is not there at the moment no offer aside German to welcome new shares of refugees from Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

