“Italy does not comply” with the “readmission” mechanism envisaged by Dublin for migrants. “And until Italy does so, we will no longer welcome refugees.” This was declared by Nancy Faeser, Minister of the Interior of the Berlin government, speaking on the ‘maybrit illner’ program of the German broadcaster Zdf, underlining how a solidarity mechanism has been agreed upon in the European Union: Rome must now “come to us meeting” and fulfill its obligations.

What is the Dublin Regulation?

The ‘Dublin III’ regulation, which came into force on 1 January 2014, defines the criteria and mechanisms of an EU Member State for examining an application for international protection. That is, it defines which State must take charge of the asylum request of a person who has arrived on European territory.

How does it work

Through Eurodac (the system used to compare fingerprints for the application of the Dublin Convention) – the data and fingerprints of anyone who irregularly crosses the borders of a member country or presents a request for international protection are recorded.

What does he do

The database therefore makes it possible to establish, by comparing fingerprints, whether an asylum seeker or a foreign citizen, who is illegally on the territory of a State, “has already submitted an application in another EU country or whether an asylum seeker is entered the territory of the Union irregularly”, we read on the website dedicated to European legislation ‘eur-lex.europa.eu’.

With the submission of the application for international protection in a European country, if based on the applicant’s story or other elements, such as fingerprints, doubts emerge regarding competence, an assessment phase opens, the ‘Dublin Phase’, which suspends the examination. of the asylum application.

Dublin regulation, what President Mattarella said

Faced with the migratory phenomenon “it is necessary to study, define and implement new and courageous solutions that are not superficial and approximate. Naturally European solutions are needed, because it is not a problem that one country alone can face, not even the largest. New solutions to be studied in depth, with seriousness”, said the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, yesterday on the occasion of the joint press meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

“We need to think adequately, otherwise it is like using rudimentary and outdated tools in the face of totally new phenomena – he continued – For example Dublin rules are prehistory: wanting to regulate the migratory phenomenon by referring to the Dublin agreements is like saying let’s carry out communication in Europe with horse-drawn carriages”. “It was another world – the head of state reiterated – to think of referring, like some countries of the The Union they still make based on Dublin, it’s like taking a leap into the Pleistocene, into another zoological era, it’s really something out of reality. This requires an effort in which no one has the solution in their pocket, no one must give solutions, but together look for it, quickly, before it is impossible to govern the phenomenon”. We need “new formulas and new solutions”.