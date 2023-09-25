Migrants: Germany is being smart and doesn’t care about Italy

The “teteski of Cermania are being clever againas if the French with alternating current weren’t enough.

Crautophages, in fact, not only don’t give a damn about the southern borders of the EU, coincidentally represented by Italy, but they also make fun of us when, to the just complaints of Defense Minister Crosetto, they reply that “Germany has always financed NGOs”. Precisely. And he doesn’t have to do it because financing these “brigands of the sea” means being part of the cycle of “merchants of desperation” which cause thousands of victims.

Meloni was clear on this point and the Italians – the vast majority – think so.

Now Berlin even says it is “surprised” by the controversy that the issue has generated. Then the fact that Germany openly finances, in addition to SOS Humanity, the Community of Sant’Egidio also opens up other fronts.

Pope Francis always says that Italy has been left alone by Europe. Right. But then he takes the money from the Germans and Cardinal Zuppi, head of the CEI, closely monitors the Italian government to get money from the PNRR and Caritas. And perhaps it would be time to also review the international norm on the right to be rescued at sea, because over the years it has only transformed into immunity to carry out illegal transfers. In any case, Foreign Minister Tajani once again criticized France and Germany.

The usual sly Macron reiterated quickly and quickly: «we must play our role as Europeans and help the Italians, we cannot leave them alone. To the Italian Prime Minister. I want to propose increasing the funds allocated to transit countries”, starting with Tunisia and Algeria”. This coming from someone who deployed the army in Ventimiglia and whose police bring migrants back to Italy at night.

Then on the merits it is the usual refrain of the funds that the coastal rulers steal with great voracity. The story recalls that of the funds in Southern Italy which have fattened the mafia, camorra, andrangheta and Sacra Corona Unita and so on and so forth.

Migrants, has Giorgia Meloni forgotten about the naval blockade promised in the electoral campaign?

Meloni has fallen for it again, or she can’t do anything else and declared: «I accept the proposal. Italy, France and the EU must act together to support the states of origin of migrants and dismantle the trafficking networks”, forgetting that during the election campaign he had proposed the naval blockade which now remains only the prerogative of the League, which in the historic meadow of Pontida he invoked it as a concrete solution.

The controversy between the Pontiff and Macron on the issue then continues in parallel and under the radar: “the Pontiff is right to make his appeal against indifference” but “we French do our part, we cannot accept all the misery in the world”. But is he going there? And instead Italy can? given that you have almost half the surface area of ​​France? (which is the largest European country).

We can see in the words of Saskia Esken that in Germany they have few and, moreover, confused ideasthe president of the SPD, Chancellor Scholtz’s party, who complained that “”Germany takes much more responsibility than it should” and then also that “most are not regularly registered, so it comes from our nation ”.

And so a question arises spontaneously: dear Esken, why then do you continue to finance NGOs?

