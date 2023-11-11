On the management of migratory flows, Germany follows the line traced by Giorgia Meloni’s government. Opening the front is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The agreement on migrants between Italy and Albania it is «first and foremost a question between the Italian and Albanian governments» but «at this moment it must also be kept in mind that, in our opinion, Albania will soon become a member of the European Union» states Scholz, arriving at the PSE Congress in Malaga. «We are talking about how to solve challenges and problems together effectively within the European family. We will follow the matter closely. What matters now in Europe is to correct the things that didn’t go right, establish a solidarity mechanism and try to overcome this challenge” Scholz said again. The chancellor, in fact, supports the Italian government’s line and underlines that «possible agreements with non-EU countries will be possible to reduce the number of irregular immigrants».

«It is necessary to reduce irregular immigration. For this reason there will be close collaboration with countries outside the EU. As is now the case in Türkiye. But there could be others on the way” the German chancellor pointed out. Which he added: «Concerning this situation, there are no things that cannot be taken into consideration. We need to act very pragmatically and, ultimately, very efficiently.”

A hypothesis already launched by the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and taken up by “Il Foglio”: «The Democratic Party has learned nothing from Giorgia Meloni’» says Rama. Who underlines: «The German Chancellor of the PSE Scholtz is trying to make the same agreements as Meloni. But where do they live? Scholz and the Germans are not against our memorandum, and I’m talking about Germany. Even Brussels is not against it.”