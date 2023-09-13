Germany has suspended the selection procedure for migrants arriving from Italy, or the voluntary “solidarity mechanism”. Die Welt writes this, explaining that the decision was taken by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. Italy has been informed, the newspaper writes, that there is strong migratory pressure towards Germany.

The turning point in Berlin comes on a day which, in Italy, is characterized by a very high number of landings in Lampedusa. Small boats lined up in the port, in just a few hours, over 2,000 people come ashore without interruptionwith the prospect of witnessing a hundred landings in 24 hours.

“Most of the boats that arrived between last night and today almost certainly come from mother ships that leave them in territorial waters. Some are dragged by motor boats. And we go to recover them…”, he tells Adnkronos the Police Commissioner of Agrigento Emanuele Ricifari who is closely following the flurry of landings. “We also broke the August record…” he says.

But the Commissioner is optimistic: “The situation is chaotically ordinary – he says – as many migrants as ever are arriving. The only real problem is that we lack minibuses to transport migrants to the hotspot. We have six on the island to transport them from the pier to the Imbriacola district.And then there are those who arrived with scattered autonomous landings and who escaped the police. To speed up transfers, more resources are needed. Keeping them outside in this heat is a problem. We’re not worried about the hotspot – adds Ricifari – We held our own with 4,500, let alone with around 2,000…”. Then the Commissioner concludes: “In any case, of the two thousand migrants rescued today, the NGOs have only recovered 37…” .