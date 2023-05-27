CHEAT. New rescue in the central Mediterranean for the Geo Barents. The Doctors Without Borders ship rescued 599 shipwrecked people, including women and children. “While our team was carrying out training activities off the coast of Sicily – explains the NGO -, the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center contacted Geo Barents to assist an overcrowded vessel in difficulty”.

Rescue operations went on for three hours. “The survivors are now safe and sound aboard Geo Barents and assisted by the medical team,” MSF explains. The port assigned to the humanitarian ship is Bari. “It will take about 40 hours of navigation to reach it”.