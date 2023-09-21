Frontex strengthens its support to Italy to help it cope with the surge in arrivals in Lampedusa. In a statement, the European External Borders Agency said it will double the number of flight hours of its planes monitoring the central Mediterranean and offered additional satellite images of the main areas of departure of migrants from Tunisia. These measures will allow the Italian authorities to better monitor the seas and will support any search and rescue operations.

Not only that: the agency offered further support for the registration and identification of migrants, sending mobile migration teams, made up of around 30 experts, to the cities of Reggio Calabria and Messina, where many of the migrants were transferred.

“We are actively collaborating with the Italian authorities and are ready to strengthen our support. This is not just an Italian challenge, but a collective challenge for Europe. Together, we take on the shared responsibility of safeguarding the EU’s external borders” , said Frontex Executive Director Hans Leijtens.