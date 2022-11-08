Migrants, from the ship Geo Barents will all disembark. Doctors Without Borders: “On board screams and cries of joy”

All 212 migrants aboard the Doctors Without Borders ship “will be dropped off”. This was stated by the French NGO, which spoke of “a great relief after weeks of waiting”, following confirmation by the health authorities.

The decision was made after a visit by a health commission, also made up of several psychologists and psychiatrists, which found a high level of risk aboard the Geo Barents ship. The commission of the Maritime, Air and Border Health Office (Usmaf) and the Provincial Health Authority (Asp) of Catania then moved to the ship of the German NGO Sos Humanity 1. During the weekend, both boats had been authorized by the Italian government to disembark only some of the migrants rescued at sea, mostly women and children.

“They were all deemed fragile,” said Médecins Sans Frontières head of delegation, Juan Matias Gil after the announcement of the landing from Geo Barents. “You can’t hear it from here but I assure you they are very happy. People who cry and scream with joy ”.