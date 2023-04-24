Migrants, the unexpected success of Well Rimo: a star is born

From a dinghy to the success world, here is the story of Well Rimo. A migrant landed in France after a long journey that started from Ivory Coast can say he did it. Of the long crossing – we read in the Messenger – she remembers everything, but she doesn’t really like to tell it. He did it briefly with the Parisien, the French newspaper that dedicated one to him yesterday full page: in 2017 arrived in France, in 2020 he obtained asylum for ten years. Two weeks ago two of his paintings were sold during an auction which also included drawings by picasso And Cocteau. A lot of road. Even longer than the one that separates Abidjan from Montpellier. His works are full of colour, they express strong moments, many see in them an inspiration similar to that of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

He now – continues the Messenger – dreams of exhibiting a Paris. He explains without much elucubration his way of working and the sources of his inspiration: “I paint when it comes the inspirationoften at night. I don’t paint for obligation, on coercion or order. I can even go three or even six months without touching a brush. And then, at some point it’s like something me door to canvas. Like a divine inspiration “. Among the characters he paid homage in his works too Pythagoras And Pele. For gallery owners, no doubt: it has a great future in front of. “His reflections are constant with respect to the unlimited possibilities and evolution of his artistic world” writes the art magazine “Artmajeur“. Meanwhile Well is working on a tribute to the city that welcomed him, Montpellier. The last two works sold – “Crécoua” and “The Children of the Street” – were quoted more than 10 thousand euros. A work by him is in the director’s house Spike Lee.

