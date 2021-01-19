TCane gas and batons are in use. The security forces try everything to stop the so-called migrant caravan. It is the first migrant march in months. And he’s big. Around 8,000 people, including many families and children, left the city of San Pedro Sula in Honduras over the weekend. Gang crime, the poor economic situation and now the pandemic as well as the consequences of two hurricanes at the end of last year have robbed them of any perspective. They hope for a better life in the United States.

For many, however, the journey ends in Guatemala. The government there has mobilized a large number of police officers and soldiers to stop the Hondurans. It is a question of national security, says the director of the Guatemalan immigration service. Various criminals were hiding among the migrants. The fight against pandemics is also listed as a reason. Hundreds of migrants have already been returned to Honduras. Others are stuck near the village of Chiquimula, where security forces are waiting. Still others have dispersed into smaller groups.

It is unclear how Mexico will act

Some of the migrants are likely to make it to the border with Mexico despite the Guatemalan police bolt. The first people are said to have already arrived at the Tecún Umán border crossing. But there and further north the Mexican National Guard is already waiting on the other side of the border river Río Suchiate.









It is unclear how Mexico will act if migrants want to cross the border in larger groups. In recent years, Donald Trump’s administration had succeeded in putting pressure on Mexico and later also Guatemala and Honduras under the threat of punitive tariffs and other measures to stop migrants from Central America on the Mexican southern border.

Since an agreement with Trump in spring 2018, Mexico stopped tens of thousands of migrants before they could even get to the American border. Mexico also offered itself as a waiting room for migrants who were waiting for their asylum applications to be processed in the United States. In return, Trump withdrew his threats and stayed out of Mexican affairs. Trump and his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador apparently got on well. This is one of the reasons why López Obrador was one of the last heads of state to congratulate Biden on his election victory.

Biden aims to realign immigration policy

The change of government in Washington therefore raises a number of questions about Mexican-American relations in which migrants from Central America play a central role. A strong increase in migrants is expected for the current year. On the one hand, the consequences of the hurricanes are accelerating, but on the other hand, many people are also hoping that the path to the United States will be less obstacles due to the change in government.

Biden had already announced during the election campaign that he was aiming for a realignment of immigration policy. In a conversation between Biden and López Obrador in December, which almost exclusively revolved around the topic of migration, the two agreed on a close cooperation in order to enable safe and humane migration and to combat the causes that people from Central America are in drifting the United States. The fate of the first migrant caravan will have a major impact on the decision of the many Central Americans who want to leave their country.

But the United States is not prepared for an onslaught of migrant caravans – at least not yet. At the border, the applications pile up because there is a lack of specialized judges. Biden recently said that realigning immigration policy would take at least half a year.

For the time being, Biden, like his predecessor, is interested in the current and future migrant caravans being stopped and disbanded as far south as possible. For that he needs Mexico. Since Biden is likely to refrain from threats against Mexico, he leaves López Obrador room for demands. López Obrador has already explored this in recent days by saying that he is striving for a “policy of good neighbors” but does not want to be “submissive and irresponsible” like his predecessors when it comes to the sovereignty of his country. The message is clear: as long as Washington does not interfere in issues such as organized crime, corruption, labor rights or environmental protection in Mexico, López Obrador will be cooperative.