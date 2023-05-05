Migrants, the “French” attack Italy

The usual “Frenchmen”, as our wise ancestors always called them, attack Italy. They do it “in the French way”, that is, with the crude untimeliness that characterizes them. Our Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanihad already packed his suitcase to leave at 15.30 yesterday for Paris where he had a diplomatic meeting with his counterpart Catherine Colonnawhen the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanindropped the bombshell: «The lady Melonshead of a far-right government chosen by friends of Mrs Le Pen, it is incapable of solving the migration problems on which it was elected» and then again: «Meloni is like Le Penhe gets himself elected saying “you will see” and then what we see is that immigration does not stop, rather it is amplified».

The reason was that of a response to Marine Le Pen’s party president, Jordan Bardella, who had declared from the Menton border: “We must reserve social aid for the French, expel foreign delinquents and criminals and dare to engage in a diplomatic tug of war with the countries of departure”. Naturally the trip was cancelled and the umpteenth one exploded diplomatic crisis. The blameless from beyond the Alps even forced the “Democritical Party” to defend Tajani: «The opposition to the Meloni government makes it the Italian oppositionDarmanin can serenely devote himself to his internal problems», and therefore the departure of the Minister of the Interior had the magical effect of having managed to unite Italy.

Last week the French lined up 150 soldiers on the border with Italy and they have beaten the migrants trying to enter France. Then at night they throw back into our borders the few who have managed to get through. After all, there was no reaction from the Elysée even if Tajani hopes for it: «There is a cold attack, like a backstabbedby a senior member of the government of France. These are not things that can be ignored. For sure though the rest of the executive of Macron he does not think like Darmanin. The press release is not enough because there are no excusesbut on the French side, however, both the displeasure and the embarrassment about what happened are noticeable ».

