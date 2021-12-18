Migrants French ships rescued nearly 140 British Channel Channelers

People had tried to cross the dangerous canal from France to Britain by boat.

French vessels rescued 138 migrants from the English Channel, French authorities said on Friday. People had tried to cross the dangerous canal from France to Britain by boat.

According to the release, authorities were informed on Thursday that several boats crossing the canal were in trouble. Two naval vessels and two lifeboats brought people back to the coast.

By the end of November this year, some 31,500 aspirants to Britain have left the French coast. On November 11, 1,185 people arrived off the coast of England, a record number. The concern has been that the English Channel would see as many migrant deaths as the Mediterranean.