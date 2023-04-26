France will mobilize “starting from next week 150 more police officers and gendarmes in the Alpes-Maritimes in the face of increased migratory pressure at the border with Italy”. This was announced by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Meanwhile, the landings in Lampedusa continue. After 115 this morning, 125 arrived on the largest of the Pelagie Islands. During the night, 402 migrants had arrived with 8 different landings. 161 migrants landed at the port of Crotone, three alleged smugglers identified. However, the arrival of the Geo Barents in Naples is expected in the late evening of today. The disembarkation operations, however, will start tomorrow morning starting at 8. On board the Médecins Sans Frontières ship there are 75 people, including 40 minors and 13 women, rescued on Monday on a small wooden boat in international waters near Libya .