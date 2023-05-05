Migrants, France’s attack on Meloni

Giorgia Meloni, according to Gérald Darmanin, “it’s like Marine Le Pen, she says ‘you will see this, you will see that’ and what we see is that Italy is experiencing a serious migration crisis”. After the declarations of the French Minister of the Interior, the mission to Paris of Antonio Tajani, FI (as a young monarchist): “Unacceptable offenses” was canceled.

“There is a vice among the extreme right and that is that of lying to the population”, declared Darmanin. A vice which also demonstrates the haughty minister of Paris, who lies, passing off this assertion as true: Meloni equals Le Pen. Marine, a close friend of Salvini and in cold relations with the Premier, has lost 2 times with Macron. Giorgia is at Palazzo Chigi thanks to the vote of the majority of Italians.

In this storm, the opposition should not tag along with the transalpine ruler, but line up alongside our executive. And Mattarella, for once, to explain to Macron the reasons for our country. The French press believes that Darmanin aspires to replace Élisabeth Borne as prime minister, not hesitating to redouble her tirades in order to gain popular and media approval. after the storm, triggered by the errors and violence of the police, on the sidelines of the marches against the pension reform.

With his criticisms of the Italian government, Gérald Darmanin also intended to respond to the attacks of the young president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, on the management of the situation on the Franco-Italian border. But it has unleashed a new diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Although the French Foreign Ministry has tried to defuse the conflict between Rome and Paris.

More than 36,000 people have arrived in Italy via the Mediterranean this year, compared to around 9,000 in the same period in 2022, according to the Italian interior ministry.

